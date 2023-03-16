Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Infield Edition
Third Base: Alex Bregman
We’re high on Alex Bregman heading into 2023. I expect to see a return to Bregman’s 2019 MVP form this year. He finally was healthy and locked in mechanically in 2022, and posted his best year since 2019.
He topped his regular season performance in the postseason, and in search of either a long-term extension in Houston or a decade contract in free agency come 2024, look for Breggy to string together a full-season that leaves him a top-five MVP finisher.
He also may very well play his way into Gold Glove contention at the hot corner, having finished last year in the 94th percentile in outs above average.