Look For a Resurgent Alex Bregman To Reestablish Himself As An MVP Candidate in 2023
Expect Alex Bregman to regain his MVP form this season
Amidst rumors of a potential contract extension, Alex Bregman showed up to Spring Training healthy and ready to go. He’s off to a phenomenal start this Spring. It’s been a while since Bregman has had a fully healthy season with his mechanics totally locked in. If he’s sound all year, which he sure looks to be right now, don’t be surprised if we see Bregman play his way into MVP candidacy for the first time since 2019.
Bregman picked up three hits yesterday—two doubles and a single. He also drew plenty of discussion on Twitter after turning a slick double play. Bregman was ranging to his left and rather than try to guide an off-balance throw to second, intentionally spiked a one-hopper that allowed for a perfect turn, something he tweeted he got from Anthony Rendon.
When Bregman is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the game. He’s an on-base machine and a fantastic defender. His status in the game has slipped the last couple of seasons. MLB just named him the sixth-best third baseman in the game. In their 2020 list of the 100 best players in the game, they ranked Breggy fifth, first among third baseman.
He more than deserved the status. In 2019, Bregman hit .296 with a 1.015 OPS. He blasted 41 home runs, drove in 122 runs and walked a league leading 119 times. In the three seasons since, he’s hitting only .260 with an .803 OPS.
In the second half last season, Bregman appeared to regain his old form, hitting .287 with an .894 OPS. This success carried over into the postseason, when Bregman hit .294 with a .948 OPS.
Much of the league and opposing fanbases have either forgotten what Bregman can do or attributed it to sign-stealing. Look for a total resurgence from the Astros’ third-baseman this season. Don’t be surprised if we see an OPS in the .900’s, gold glove caliber defense, 25-30 home runs, 90-100 RBI, an 8.0+ WAR and another top-five MVP finish.
Let's hope Houston can get him extended this offseason. His price tag is only going to skyrocket by next offseason.