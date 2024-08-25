Phillies icon makes himself look foolish by doubting 2024 Astros
By Emma Lingan
The outlook may have been bleak earlier in the season, but there's simply no denying it now: the Houston Astros are a juggernaut.
The Astros sat 12 games under .500 on April 27. Since that date, they enter the weekend with the best record in Major League Baseball (62-39). What's even more impressive is that they've accomplished the feat while dealing with lengthy absences from stars like Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman due to injury.
With September just around the corner and playoffs on the horizon, the resurgent Astros appear to have made believers out of us all. Well, maybe not all.
Jimmy Rollins makes himself look foolish by doubting Astros' 2024 World Series chances
In a video posted by B/R Walkoff, TBS broadcaster Jimmy Rollins, a former NL MVP and 2008 World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies, was asked if he thought the Astros were legitimate contenders to win a third World Series title this year. His answer, without hesitation, was, "No."
Rollins went on to further explain his answer, suggesting that the 2024 Astros may have simply captured lightning in a bottle but are not, in fact, the real deal.
"I think they're hot right now," Rollins said. "[Alex] Bregman has had a heck of a turnaround. They're playing good baseball, but in a bad division. So, with that said, I say no."
That's certainly a take. Here's another: at one point this season, the Astros were in last place in an AL West Division that they have dominated for years. After an offseason that saw them go all in to chase another World Series title, it looked as though they wouldn't even make the playoffs. Now, they're back on top, well ahead of the Seattle Mariners and firmly in the playoff picture.
Perhaps Rollins is just bitter that Houston defeated his Phillies in six games to capture the 2022 World Series title. But even he should know better than to bet against the Astros when they make it to the postseason.
Sorry, Jimmy, but the Astros are very clearly back.
