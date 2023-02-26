More Astros Regulars Set For Second Game of Spring Training
The Astros were victorious in their first game of Spring Training, defeating the New York Mets 4-2. Most of the players that appeared were not Astros regulars.
José Abreu made his Astros debut, going 0-2. Brandon Bielak started on the mound and David Hensley started at base. Beyond that, most of the Astros starters and pitchers were prospects vying to prove themselves.
While more prospects of course will play today, we will see multiple members of the Opening Day roster in today's lineup, beginning with the Astros starter. José Urquidy will be on the bump for Houston, getting in his first work of the Spring. Urquidy went 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA in 2022.
After Urquidy, relievers Bryan Abreu, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly will also all see their first action of Spring Training.
On the offensive side, Kyle Tucker will make his Spring Training debut, leading off for the Astros and playing right field. Chas McCormick will bat third, but notice he won't be starting in center field. Jake Meyers, back fully healthy, will play center field and bat second between Tucker and McCormick. If Meyers can regain the form he played with in his 2021 debut, the Astros lineup is immediately deeper. If not, Houston could be in the market once again for a bat come deadline time. Jake is a player to keep a close eye on this spring.
Hensley is once again batting seventh, but this time he will play first base.
The rest of the Astros lineup is filled with prospects. The last name in the five-hole should be familiar. JC Correa, Carlos' brother and a 38th round draft pick of the Astros, gets the start at second base. In his brief minor league career, Correa has been a hyper-utility man, making 65 starts at catcher, 38 at second base, 37 at third, 35 at short stop and 20 at first base.
That kind of versatility is a staple in Houston, though they've never had a utility player that can play catcher. If Correa's bat can adjust to higher levels, he may be a prospect to keep an eye on.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm ET/12:05 pm CT.