MLB Network has trade proposal for Astros to fix pitching woes at deadline
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros may well be the most intriguing team to watch when the MLB trade deadline comes around next month. There's a lot of time between now and July 30, but fans can be sure that Astros GM Dana Brown is already devising a strategy of how to approach the trade deadline.
After the disappointing news this past week that both Christian Javier and Jose Urquidy will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, Brown may need to address the Astros starting rotation later this summer.
Not only will manager Joe Espada be without Javier and Urquidy, but Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are still on the 60-day IL as well. Young hurlers like Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti have had their ups and downs, and if Houston is going to make a run at the postseason, the rotation must be an area of focus ahead of next month's trade deadline.
Should Houston deal Jake Meyers at the MLB trade deadline in order to bolster the Astros starting rotation?
MLB Network contributor and MLB insider Jon Morosi had an outside-the-box idea to help Houston offset their losses and boost the pitching staff. With Joey Loperfido back in the big leagues, Morosi sees this as a prime opportunity to sell high on outfielder Jake Meyers.
Meyers is having a fine season in H-Town. The 27-year-old is hitting .269/.332/.439 with six home runs and 25 RBI. Meyers' .771 OPS is by far his career-best, as is his 121 OPS+.
Meyers also plays elite-level defense at a premium position. According to Baseball Savant, the outfielder is worth 7 outs above average (OAA), which is among the top 3% in all of baseball. Throw in Meyers' above-average speed, and you can see why Morosi is making the case that Houston should look to trade their centerfielder.
Would the Phillies be interested in Astros CF Jake Meyers?
Meyers does not become a free agent until after the 2027 season, meaning that an acquiring ball club would not be landing a rental, but a potential fixture in their outfield for the next several seasons.
Morosi linked the Philadelphia Phillies as a possible suitor should the Astros think about shopping Meyers this summer. Provided the Astros look to acquire pitching and not prospects, this is an idea that could work.
However, if Houston is just seeking to restock its farm system by trading away Meyers, the Astros would be better served to hang on to their asset for a while longer. There's no rush for the Astros to make this type of move unless it's going to benefit them this season. Stay tuned, as the trade deadline could very interesting in Space City.