MLB executives believe this Astros rival will make the boldest move at trade deadline
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have been the model of consistency in Major League Baseball for the past decade. The Astros have been to the ALCS seven straight times and also have two World Series trophies to show for it.
But this year's team has been anything but championship-caliber. Some Astros fans are even wondering whether or not Houston will be sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
While the Astros' summer plans may not yet be well-known, at least one AL West contender will be looking to make additions to their roster before the July 30 deadline. According to rival executives, the Seattle Mariners are expected to make the boldest moves at the MLB trade deadline.
Astros' rival, the Seattle Mariners, expected to make the boldest move at MLB trade deadline
This isn't necessarily a revolutionary idea. The Mariners were expected to compete for a playoff spot this season alongside the Astros and the defending-champion Texas Rangers in the AL West. But both Texas-based teams have struggled this season, and perhaps Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto smells blood in the water and is looking to capitalize on one of the top starting rotations in the game.
The Mariners, top-to-bottom, have the best core of young pitching in baseball. Led by Luis Castillo, the Mariners deploy the likes of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, and Bryce Miller. These are five extremely talented arms that Seattle is able to send the bump on a daily basis. The M's also have Emerson Hancock lurking down in the minor leagues.
But Seattle's hitting is, well, awful. The Mariners ranks 12th in the American League in OPS, with only the Oakland A's, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays putting up worse numbers. All three of those teams have a losing record and are in the bottom of their respective divisions.
So it's no shock that Seattle may be looking to add some of the biggest bats at the upcoming trade deadline. Names like Pete Alonso, Luis Robert, or Brent Rooker could be among those the Mariners look to add later this summer.
With this tidbit of information, will the Astros double down on their efforts to add at the trade deadline? Or will Dana Brown and Co. tuck their tail and decide to sell? Worse yet, will the Astros just stand pat with what they already have?