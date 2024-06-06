Astros Rumors: MLB insider links Houston to possible Jose Abreu replacement
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros sent José Abreu down the team's complex in Florida in order to help turn around what had been a disastrous season. Through the first month of his 2024 campaign, the former AL MVP was hitting just .099/.156/.113.
After spending about a month away from the ball club, the Astros recalled Abreu back to the big leagues. While the Astros first baseman was able to finally hit his first home run of the 2024 season, Abreu is still striking out at an unsustainable level and looks like a shadow of the player he used to be.
This is where the MLB trade deadline comes in. Jon Singleton, who's had a bite at the apple this season, isn't the answer. But MLB insider Jon Heyman believes the Astros may have an ace up their sleeve. Heyman cited a rival executive that suggested the Astros as a suitor for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. That same report linked the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays to the Polar Bear as well.
But of all the teams listed, the Astros have the biggest need for a replacement at first base. Alonso is only under contract through the remainder of this season and will enter free agency this winter. Considering that the Mets are only eligible to receive a fourth-round draft choice for Alonso if they extend a Qualifying Offer to the slugger this offseason, the price tag may not be as exorbitant as one might think.
On the season, Alonso is hitting .239/.313/.473. While those numbers are bit below the norm for the former second-round pick, Alonso has slugged 37 or more home runs in four of his first five seasons. This season, Alonso has cracked 14 round trippers and would be a force in the middle of the Astros lineup.
The question isn't whether or not the Astros should make the move, but when. Each day, Houston is falling further and further behind in the race for the AL West title. But no team is really running away with the division, meaning that Joe Espada's club has as good a chance as any team to emerge on top by the end of September.
But if the Astros expect to contend for the AL West crown and have a shot at the World Series appearance, the team must make an upgrade at first base. It's a costly error, to be sure, but not pursuing an upgrade like Alonso could see the Astros missing from the October scene for the first time since 2016.