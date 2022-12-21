Midnight Madness: Carlos Correa is a New York Met
Carlos Correa has reached an agreement with the New York Mets
One week ago today, Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the San Francisco Giants on a monstrous 13-year, $350 million deal. The former Astro and franchise legend had finally received his just reward in free agency.
Correa was scheduled to be introduced as a Giant yesterday before the introductory press conference was mysteriously cancelled.
Word began to leak that the conference was cancelled in light of an issue on Correa's physical. Not much further was stated. It was mostly assumed that the results would come in later and Correa would be introduced at a later time.
While we were sleeping, chaos ensued. Whatever issue had been flagged did nothing to slow down Steve Cohen and his pursuit of a ring for the New York Mets.
News broke that the New York Mets had once again broken the bank, inking Correa to a 12-year deal worth $315 million. According to Jon Heyman, Correa will be playing third base in New York.
This stunning turn of events now gives the Mets two future members of the Astros Hall of Fame, with Correa joining Justin Verlander in the Big Apple. Both Correa and Verlander will return to Houston, Correa for a second time and JV for a first, June 19-21 when the Astros host New York in a three-game series.
More pertinent dates to keep an eye on will come at a later date when the MLB officially announced the schedule for the World Series. With a payroll on the brink of clearing half a billion dollars, the Mets have to be considered the favorites to come out of the National League. Houston of course has made four trips in six seasons to the World Series.
Mark your calendars y'all. We just might be seeing some old friends come to town again early next November.