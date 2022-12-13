Memory Lane: Looking Back on Justin Verlander and His Best Moments With the Houston Astros
6) "I literally love you too, Jose Altuve"
In Game 6 of the 2017 ALCS, Verlander perplexed Yankee hitters, finishing seven shutout innings on five hits and eight strikeouts, including arguably the filthiest of his career. 2017 MVP Jose Altuve was as awe-struck as the rest of us, saying after the game, "I literally love Justin Verlander."
All of Houston felt the same way. The feels festival continued postgame when the Houston ace jumped on Twitter.
The Astros fans had already embraced Verlander for what he had done on the field. But now to see him both embrace and be embraced by the face of the franchise, a tide was turning. Houston's success over the last six years can be traced to a deep chemistry and love for their brother. Much of that can be traced to this moment.
Verlander and Altuve commemorated the moment in a picture before Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, only the best baseball game ever played.
Talented teams win a lot of games. But rarely does the team with the best record win the World Series. Houston has shown what it takes to be dominant. Without Verlander diving headfirst into the culture of the clubhouse, they may still be ringless. His full-blown embracing kickstarted the golden era we've been so lucky to watch play out.