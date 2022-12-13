Memory Lane: Looking Back on Justin Verlander and His Best Moments With the Houston Astros
7) September 12, 2017
Verlander's first start with Houston was a success: six innings, six hits, one run, seven strikeouts. But his second start is when Verlander truly put the rest of the league on notice.
Verlander embarrassed the Angels, spinning eight scoreless innings, yielding only one hit. He struck out nine and finished with a game score of 88. He repeatedly tied up Angels' hitters, throwing 112 pitches, 71 for strikes.
It's easy to forget now, but when Verlander was acquired, he was bringing a 3.82 ERA from Detroit, barely better than league average. This start was the first sign Houston was getting the ace of old. He finished the 2017 regular season in Houston 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA, a sign of future dominance to come.