Latest rumors of sudden Rays teardown give Astros new option to upgrade lineup
By Drew Koch
The Tampa Bays kicked off the MLB trade deadline with a bang. There's a little less than week left for teams to swaps players and prospects, and the Rays have all but declared they're tearing things down and starting from scratch.
Late Thursday night, Tampa Bay dealt former All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pair of prospects and a player to be named later. Seattle was a known buyer, and may not be done. Jon Morosi of MLB Network is reporting that the Mariners remain active in their pursuit to upgrade the roster.
But another trade rumor dropped on Friday with news that an additional Rays player may be on the trade block. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rays will listen to offers for first baseman Yandy Diaz. Feinsand lists the Mariners, Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates as possible landing spots for the former batting champion.
The Astros could jump on the opportunity to trade for Rays infielders Yandy Diaz & Isaac Paredes
The Astros are already known to be kicking the tires on a potential deal for fellow Rays infielder Isaac Paredes, but with Diaz now available, Houston's approach could change. Both players bring something different to the equation, with Diaz being the more established major leaguer.
Diaz was placed on the restricted list recently, but is expected to return in short order. With Tampa Bay putting him on the trade block, look for Diaz to be active any day now. Diaz is hitting .273/.329/.396 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 94 games this season. Diaz led the league in batting average just last year and has a career OPS+ of 126. The 32-year-old is under contract through next season with a team option for 2026.
Paredes, 25, is much younger and cheaper. The Rays' infielder is a natural third baseman, but has seen over a dozen games at first base this season. A pull hitter, Paredes has plenty of power and has 16 big flies on the year. Paredes won't reach free agency under after the 2027 season.
This latest change in strategy on the part of the Rays gives the Astros another potential upgrade at first base. Houston has been searching for a replacement after releasing Jose Abreu earlier this year, and Tampa Bay president of baseball operations Erik Neander has now given Dana Brown two options to do so.