Kyle Tucker close to clearing important rehab hurdle on road to return to Astros
By Eric Cole
Kyle Tucker's injury has cast a cloud over the Houston Astros from the moment it happened. Initially thought to be a minor issue, Tucker has struggled to get healthy again as the effects of the severe bone bruise to his shin have lingered far longer than most thought they would.
Tucker's lack of progress in his rehab had gotten to the point that the Astros wouldn't even commit to him returning in the month of August. However, it appears as though he has finally turned a corner in his recovery, as it was just reported that Tucker could resume running the bases soon, assuming he gets the all-clear from Houston's medical staff. As long as that goes well, a rehab assignment could follow in short order.
Astros News: Kyle Tucker could run bases soon, which would clear the way for a rehab assignment
This is objectively exciting news for the Astros, given their struggles with their outfield alignment while Tucker has been out. While Yordan Álvarez has been objectively insane of late and Houston's infield has been doing good work, their outfielders have been especially unproductive at the plate in 2024 (outside of Tucker when he was healthy).
That said, this update doesn't mean that Tucker and the Astros are out of the woods yet. Injuries like Tucker's are notoriously finicky to recover from, which explains his lengthy absence, and there is a real risk that pushing him too soon could result in a more serious injury. The results of his exam by team doctors will ultimately determine how hard the Astros can push him, but that he is feeling good enough to even begin this conversation is a great sign.
Assuming he can run the bases without difficulty for a couple days and looks good doing outfield drills, Tucker going out on a rehab assignment later in the week isn't a crazy notion. If that happens, Houston could indeed get Tucker back in their lineup before the month ends after all.