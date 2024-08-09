Justin Verlander’s rehab timeline appears set (which bodes very well for Astros)
By Drew Koch
The wait is almost over, Astros fans. The Houston Astros are sending former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend. Verlander will reportedly need at least two games before returning to the Astros' starting rotation, which should set the team up nicely for a late-season playoff push.
Verlander has been sidelined for far too long. The former AL MVP has made just 10 starts this season and hasn't been on the bump since his June 9 start against the Los Angeles Angels. Verlander went five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. The outing was Verlander's second straight performance in which he looked like a shadow of himself, and the veteran hurler landed on the 15-day IL with what was determined to be neck discomfort immediately thereafter.
Astros starter Justin Verlander set to begin rehab assignment
This is the second IL stint Verlander has endured this season. The 41-year-old began the year on the IL with right shoulder inflammation that caused him to miss a good portion of spring training. Verlander returned in mid-April, and after shaking off the rust, put up solid numbers in May.
Verlander started six games that month, and while the strikeout numbers weren't what Astros fans have become accustomed to, the right-hander still posted a 3.68 ERA and appeared to be rounding into form. But back-to-back poor performances in June that saw the opposition light him up with a .993 OPS against raised concerns among the Astros brass. Verlander skipped his next start, and was later placed on the IL.
Getting Verlander back before the month of September will be key to the Astros playoff push over the final few weeks of the season. If there are no setbacks, the Astros could have Verlander back in time for the team's crucial stretch against the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies. Having Verlander back for the stretch run should give the Astros rotation a much-needed boost.
Astros minor league affiliate to offer Justin Verlander bobblehead giveaway
Verlander is slated to start for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday night, and there will be a fun-filled giveaway for the fans who come out to see the three-time Cy Young Award winner begin his rehab stint in the Houston suburb.
The Space Cowboys will be giving away a Verlander bobblehead to the first 2,000 fans at Constellation Field on Saturday night. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. CT with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.