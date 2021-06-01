The Houston Astros lost both slugger Yordan Álvarez and the game to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. The Astros are hopeful that Álvarez's injury is nothing too serious, and with the Seattle Mariners losing a 5-0 lead and eventually the game to the Texas Rangers, Houston maintains a comfortable lead in the AL West. The Astros are five games up on the Mariners with less than a week left in the regular season.

Postseason baseball is about clutch hitting and strong pitching. The Astros have the first part covered; Álvarez (if healthy), Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker will certainly bring their A-game to the playoffs. As for the pitching, the starting staff looks ready as well. Though Justin Verlander is unlikely to be part of the Astros' playoff roster, Hunter Brown, Yusei Kikuchi, and Framber Valdez should provide more than enough.

But the Astros bullpen has been less than stellar of late. There are emerging concerns when it comes to Hector Neris, who gave up the lead on Sunday. But Astros closer Josh Hader was out of sync as well, and ultimately cost Houston a chance to sweep the Angels over the weekend.

Josh Hader's collapse vs. Angels reveals troubling pattern as Astros near playoffs

The Astros gave up a 4-0 lead on Sunday, but thanks in large part to Alex Bregman, Shay Whitcomb, and Yainer Diaz, Houston was able to bounce back and take a 6-5 lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader replaced Bryan Abreu, but the wheels came off rather quickly.

Hader walked Logan O'Hoppe, allowed a single to Kevin Pillar, and then, after getting an out, allowed Nolan Schanuel to load the bases with a single of his own. Hader then walked in the tying run before allowing a bases-clearing double to Zach Neto. Hader was then lifted in favor of Bryan King.

Big Poppa is bigger in Texas, too 🤠#RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/O2c3p1JCPs — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 22, 2024

Over the last few weeks, Hader has been haunted by the long ball. The left-hander has given up 12 on the season, three of which have come in his last 10 games. Hader has blown the lead three times during that stretch with a 6.75 ERA and 5.85 FIP. Opponents have posted nearly a .500 slugging percentage in those games as well.

The Astros lost Tayler Scott to injury this past week, taking away one of their top relief options outside of the 1-2 punch of Hader and Abreu. Houston needs Hader at his best once the calendar flips to October, and if the lefty continues to struggle once postseason play begins, Houston may need to consider handing the late-inning reins over to Ryan Pressly.

