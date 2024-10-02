Joe Espada should tweak Astros lineup after Tigers reveal Game 2 starter

The Houston Astros have their marching orders ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers. It's win or go home for the AL West champions when they take the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit's Game 2 starter, Tyler Holton, does not come with the same repertoire, nor the accolades of likely AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Tigers' southpaw ran through the Astros lineup rather easily during Game 1, and manager Joe Espada may need to make some alterations to Houston's starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's showdown at Minute Maid Park.

Joe Espada should tweak Astros lineup ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series vs. Tigers

Holton is an opener, not a starter. At best, the Tigers are hoping to get two innings out of the left-hander before A.J. Hinch hands the reins over to another pitcher coming out of Detroit's bullpen. With that in mind. Espada needs to make sure that Yainer Diaz is hitting higher in the Astros' batting order.

In Game 1, Diaz was batting fifth behind Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Álvarez, and Alex Bregman. Unfortunately for the Astros, Holton was brought in to get Tucker out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the outfielder slapped a weak ground ball to the left side of the infield, Tigers' third baseman Matt Vierling threw on to first base, and the inning was over.

Yainer gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/hxoar5hCsI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2024

Espada needs to move Diaz up to No. 2 or No. 3 in the lineup and guarantee that his backstop gets his licks against Holton. On the season, Diaz is hitting .306/.341/.465 against left-handed pitching. At home, that slash line improves to .346/.365/.556.

Espada cannot allow this opportunity to go to waste. If Holton is pulled after one inning and Diaz doesn't even get into the batters' box, it's a complete whiff on the part of the Astros' skipper. Among qualified hitters, Altuve, Álvarez, and Diaz have the best numbers against lefties, and that should be reflected in Houston's Game 2 lineup.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors