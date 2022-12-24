Happy Holidays: Holiday Wishlist For An Astros Fan
2) Another bullpen arm
The Astros won the World Series last year on the back of a dominant bullpen. They bring it back in its entirety. With the amount of flamethrowers in today's game, and the strain on an arm over 162 games, a team cant never have too many arms.
Houston would do well to add one more. Yes, they'll be getting Blake Taylor back from injury, but if they can add a dominant lefty, they should capitalize on the chance to do so.
We broke down some candidates for the role yesterday. Andrew Chafin and Lucas Luetge especially could make this bullpen even more untouchable. If the Astros can land another wipeout reliever, this offseason is a total win.