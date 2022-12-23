Fansided
Astros Rumors: Ranking the Remaining Potential Additions to the Bullpen

Previewing potential additions to Houston's bullpen

The bullpen was undoubtedly one of the Astros' strengths for the 2022 season. Houston rode their relievers all the way to a World Series championship. After re-signing Rafael Montero, all of Houston's key pieces are back.

Will Smith has become a free agent, leaving a roster spot available for another bullpen arm. Does Houston add another flame-thrower? Is there a potential reclamation project in the works? Do the Astros finally get Dusty a trustworthy lefty?

One thing is for sure--no team can have enough arms in today's games. Let's take a look at the available bullpen arms that Houston should look to add.

