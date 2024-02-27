Fans shouldn’t worry about Astros’ terrible offensive output to begin spring training
No need to panic just yet, Astros fans.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros took another one on chin during Monday's exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers. For the second time this spring, the Astros bats have been silenced, and Houston scored zero runs.
The Astros put up seven runs against the Washington Nationals last Saturday, but have scored a grand total of just one run in their last three games. This isn't the high-powered offensive production the fans in Houston are used to seeing. What gives?
Slow down there, Astros fans. Don't forget, it's still February. While it's a bit unnerving to see the Astros only produce one run in their past three games, Grapefruit League games don't count toward the regular season.
Spring training is filled with highs and lows, prospects and retreads, hitting clinics and pitcher's duels. You never can predict what's going to happen during spring training. But for the Astros, the most important thing is to emerge healthy. At the moment, the team's overall health is more concerning that anything that's going on during these exhibition games.
Sure, it'd be nice to see first baseman Jose Abreu take one deep or Alex Bregman go 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. But so far, the team leader in at-bats is Grae Kessinger. So don't fret, Astros fans, Houston will get off the schneid soon enough.
On the plus side, Mauricio Dubón is 3-for-3 this spring and newly-signed catcher Victor Caratini has two hits in his first two games as a member of the Astros. On the pitching side of things, Spencer Arrighetti has looked solid, with three punchouts in his two innings of work, and Hunter Brown has recorded two scoreless innings thus far.
The Houston Astros will look to put some runs on the board this afternoon when the Washington Nationals make a stop at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Jose Urquidy will toe the rubber for the Astros, and several of the Houston regulars will be in the lineup, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, and Kyle Tucker; none of whom have recorded a hit yet this spring.