David Ortiz Praises Astros Potential Dynasty
David Ortiz had high praise for the Astros at TRISTAR
After six straight ALCS trips, four American League Pennants and two World Series titles, many believe the Astros are already a dynasty. Some would argue they may need another title to solidify dynasty status.
With Houston attempting to become the first repeat champions since 2000, Hall of Famers and champions of the game have been asked throughout the offseason for their opinion on the Astros.
First, Derek Jeter lavished high praise on the Astros at Reggie Jackson's golf outing. David Ortiz appeared at TRISTAR this weekend, and when asked about the Astros chances to repeat, was very complimentary.
"Man I’m telling you, these people are trying to turn out to be a dynasty. I would not be surprised. The only difference is Verlander going somewhere else."- David Ortiz
I sure wouldn't be surprised either. Ortiz mentioned the only difference being the loss of JV. That will be an impactful loss, no doubt, but Houston remains a six-deep rotation. Two other notable differences stand out:
1) The free-agent signing of José Abreu
2) Re-signing a healthy Michael Brantley
Two walking .300 hitters and doubles machines take what was a good lineup last year and turn it into an elite one for 2023.
Yes, Houston may be down Verlander, but their offense will be next level in 2023. They still have the entire bullpen in tact and bring back multiple Cy Young candidates in Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr.
The loss of Verlander is essentially swapping him for LMJ, who made only eight starts last season. In McCullers' last full season, he finished 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA and a .205 opponents batting average en route to a seventh-place Cy Young ballot.
Repeating as World Series champions is an incredibly difficult task. Things beyond the team's control must go their way. One fluke injury can derail everything.
Making six straight ALCS trips is also hard. Making four World Series trips in six seasons is hard. Being the most hated team in baseball is hard. If any team is up for the task, it's Houston.
With a third World Series title in the balance, in Ortiz' words, the Astros would no longer be trying to turn out to be a dynasty--they'd be solidified as one.