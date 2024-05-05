Could Astros’ slow start mean that members of the front office are on the hot seat?
Houston (executives) could have a problem.
By Drew Koch
While the Houston Astros' two-game series sweep of the Colorado Rockies during the Mexico City Series and the triumph over the Cleveland Guardians this week was a breath of fresh air for the fans in Space City, the fact remains that their team is sitting in the bottom of the AL West.
The Astros have gotten off to a horrible start at the outset of the 2024 season, and while injuries have played a role, there have been some under-performers who've contributed to the lack of success.
Fans can be fickle, and rather than blame the players, oftentimes their ire is directed at the coaching staff, and even the front office. Being that this is Joe Espada's first year steering the ship, he's bound to receive a little grace, which means that Astros GM Dana Brown is going to be taking some heat. Are Brown or any other members of Houston's front office on the hot seat after all that's happened?
Could Astros’ slow start mean that Dana Brown and members of the front office are on the hot seat?
Some fans forget that we're barely a month into the season, but that doesn't mean a fair assessment of the pieces added to or subtracted from the Astros' roster this past offseason can't be analyzed. Furthermore, there were a few misses in free agency, and some of those may come back to haunt Brown and the Astros front office.
The five-year, $95 million deal for Josh Hader is the first questionable move that comes to mind. The Astros lost Kendall Graveman to injury, seemingly panicked, and signed Hader to an astronomical number while neglecting to address the rest of the bullpen. Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek all signed elsewhere, and the Astros' bullpen owns a 4.95 ERA and has blown seven of nine save opportunities.
The Astros starters have also struggled to begin the 2024 season, and there were whispers about Houston being in the mix for Blake Snell. However, the reigning NL Cy Young Award-winner has an 11.57 ERA and has looked awful since joining the San Francisco Giants, so Brown may have been right to pass on bringing him to Houston.
Outside of Jose Abreu, the bats have not been a major issue, and the Astros are looking to remedy that by bringing along Joey Loperfido. Brown was also able to keep Jose Altuve as an Astro for life, so Houston's top decision maker deserves some credit for that.
All and all, Brown has assembled a team that should be contending for the American League pennant. If the Astros continue to occupy the AL West basement for much longer, there will be increased pressure on Brown and the Houston front office to make some moves, and make them quickly. The Astros are built to contend this season, and injuries can act as an excuse for only so long.
Is Brown on the hot seat? Not yet, but it's a bit tepid in that Astros' front office.