Career Milestones Houston Astros Infielders May Reach This Season
First base: José Abreu
The biggest splash of the Astros' off-season has been the acquisition of veteran first baseman, José Abreu. The right-handed slugger earned AL MVP honors in 2020, and has finished in the top-20 for MVP consideration in five of the last six seasons. With Abreu, the Astros stand to deepen their lineup similar to when they had the likes of George Springer back in the offense.
Abreu is closing in on 1,500 career hits and needs just 55 more knocks to reach the milestone. Seeing as how he tallied 183 hits for the White Sox last season, look for Abreu to reach 1,500 career hits as early as May or June of this season. Abreu also continues to near other key categories, such as 250 career homers—he is short seven—and 1,000 career RBIs. At present, the three-time All-Star has 863 RBIs, and needs 137 more to reach 1,000 on his career. Potentially reaching this milestone in 2024 with the Astros, Abreu will rank within the top-300 in MLB history in RBI production.