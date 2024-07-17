Boos rain down on Yordan Álvarez and former Astros star during All-Star introductions
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros were well represented (sort of) during the All-Star Game. While Jose Altuve chose not to make the trip to Arlington and the injured Kyle Tucker was replaced by Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, the Astros officially had three players named to the 2024 All-Star roster.
Yordan Álvarez was named to the starting lineup, and drew a walk in his only plate appearance of the night. While every other AL starter was able to get multiple opportunities in the batters' box, Álvarez's injured knee was likely the reason that he only made one trip to the plate on Tuesday night.
But as is customary during the All-Star festivities, every team's representative is on the field for pregame introductions. Unsurprisingly, Álvarez did not receive a warm welcome. Why? Because the game was played at Globe Life Field, home to the Astros' arch nemesis, the Texas Rangers.
Boos rain down on Yordan Álvarez and former Astros SS Carlos Correa during All-Star intros
This shouldn't come as a shock. If the All-Star Game was played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, it's likely that the trio of Rangers' All-Stars (Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Kirby Yates) would receive the same type of treatment. The two teams just don't like each other.
But Rangers fans never forget, apparently. In addition to the boos rained down upon Álvarez during player introductions, former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was also chastised by the fans in attendance. As many Astros fans know, Correa is not well liked by many fans throughout baseball.
Correa is now part of the Minnesota Twins organization and is having a fine season in Minneapolis. The three-time All-Star is hitting .308/.377/.520 with 13 round-trippers on the season. Much like Altuve, however, Correa was nursing an injury and did not participate in the game itself. He was, however, present at the event.
Astros fans, deep down, know the truth. Despite the fact Texas won the World Series last season, the Rangers fans wish their franchise was as successful as Houston. Even after a horrible start, the Astros have already surpassed the Rangers in the AL West standings, and are looking to put some distance between themselves and the defending World Series champions when the second-half of the season begins.
Boo that.