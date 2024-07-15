Jose Altuve's absence from All-Star Game draws needless scrutiny from MLB insider
By Drew Koch
Jose Altuve was rightfully selected to this year's All-Star Game, but the Houston Astros second baseman has politely declined the offer and will not play in the game this Tuesday. After being hit on the hand by a 96-mph fastball earlier this month, Altuve has chosen to sit this one out.
That's understandable, right? This type of thing is commonplace in other sports. They don't even allow NFL players to tackle in the Pro Bowl anymore for fear of injury. College football stars sit out of meaningless bowl games so as to avoid injury heading into the draft. Altuve is choosing to take a few extra days of rest away from the game this summer rather than risk further injury.
But that's not how The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal sees it. In his most recent column (subscription required), Rosenthal suggests that Altuve is ducking the harsh criticism from opposing fans —especially those at Globe Life Field in Arlington — that comes with being caught up in the Astros' sign stealing scandal from 2017 and 2018.
Rosenthal cites the fact that Altuve is skipping the Midsummer Classic for the third time since 2018 and questions whether or not that this pattern of skipping the All-Star Game could be connected to being booed on the national stage.
Really? Is that what we're going with here? Did Rosenthal not see the fastball that Altuve took off the hand during an at-bat on June 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals? Was he conveniently lifted from the contest in favor of Mauricio Dubón because he didn't want to be chastised by the Cardinals fans? Was Altuve absent from the following game because his feelings were hurt? Come on.
Altuve is used to being booed, whether it's on the national stage or on the road in a hostile environment. The same thing has happened over and over to some of the greatest players in the league. It's hard to imagine Bryce Harper receiving a standing ovation when the All-Star Game is in Atlanta next year.
Altuve, who signed a five-year contract extension this spring, is putting himself into position to be as healthy as possible for the second half of the season — one that could see the Astros overtake the Seattle Mariners for the AL West crown. Both Carlos Correa and Rafael Devers have removed themselves from the All-Star Game despite the fact that neither one is on the IL, but that same level of scrutiny doesn't surround those two players.
Is Altuve steering clear of the All-Star festivities so as to keep a low-profile? That seems doubtful. All-Star Games throughout all sports have taken on less significance of late. If Altuve skipping the game results in a healthy version of the former MVP for the second half and a postseason berth, Astros fans will happily enjoy the All-Star Game, even without the infielder in attendance.