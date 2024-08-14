Astros' Yordan Álvarez destroyed the second jumbotron of his career (no, seriously)
By Eric Cole
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez is very well known for his ability to punish baseballs. His talent with impacting horsehides is a huge reason why Álvarez has been so valuable to the Astros in 2024, as well as his entire career. He isn't a good runner, isn't overly athletic at the plate or in the field (to be kind with the latter), but the guy knows how to hit baseballs hard, and Astros fans love him for it.
That ability was on full display down in Tampa. After a strong first game of the series, Álvarez did get held in check during the second game. However, he still made his presence felt during batting practice where Álvarez hit a ball off the Rays' jumbotron, which subsequently broke in spectacular fashion.
Álvarez had some fun with the incident after the game by questioning whether or not there was video proving that he was responsible before saying, “I don't know if there was, and I'm not paying that bill.” Again, hilarious stuff and just another footnote in the legend that he is building.
What is crazy is that this isn't even the first time Álvarez's prodigious power has done some major damage to expensive technology.
Yordan Álvarez's power is officially a hazard to MLB stadiums everywhere
Back in 2019 when Álvarez was only beginning his career, he made sure to show what he could do in batting practice even back then. Before an August 2019 home game against the Angels, Álvarez became the first known hitter to hit the "El Grande" scoreboard in right. The BP bomb traveled an estimated 455 feet to find its target, and it caused the lower right corner of it to lose power.
When asked about THAT damage in the same interview, Álvarez said, "“That one I know well was me. Nothing major happened to the scoreboard in that one. Sometimes in BP I try to put intention into some of those swings.” Note to self: if Álvarez is swinging with "intention", do not make any attempts to catch it, as you may explode when the ball arrives.
Earlier in the season, there was some concern about the lack of power that Álvarez was showing in games. Obviously, he has worked through those issues and is back doing what he does best. Álvarez's batted ball profile on Statcast is now a sea of red (elite) numbers once again. The crazy thing is that it sure sounds like that he has even more in the tank, as the Rays unfortunately just found out.