Astros slugger surprisingly returns to lineup ahead of AL Wild Card Series vs Tigers

Everything is going to be OK, Astros fans. The Houston faithful spent days wondering whether or not Yordan Álvarez would even be part of the Houston Astros playoff roster, and as it turns out, he's not only on the roster: he's in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

First reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Álvarez is in the Astros starting lineup and batting second. This is a welcome sight after watching the All-Star limp off the field a little over a week ago. Álvarez was diagnosed with a sprained right knee after awkwardly sliding into second base, and didn't even make the trip to Cleveland for the season finale this past Sunday.

Yordan Álvarez returns to Astros lineup ahead of AL Wild Card Series vs. Tigers

The Astros are set to take on the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series. Houston will send Framber Valdez to the hill for Game 1 of the series, and he'll be opposed by the likely AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.

But Skubal will face a tough test against a now-healthy Astros lineup. Jose Altuve will lead things off for the 'Stros and be followed by Álvarez. Kyle Tucker will bat third and play right field while Alex Bregman will bat cleanup and man the hot corner.

Altuve 2B

Alvarez DH

Tucker RF

Bregman 3B

Diaz C

Peña SS

Caratini 1B

Dubón LF

Meyers CF — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 1, 2024

Batting fifth of the Astros in Game 1 will be Yainer Diaz. Jeremy Peña will, of course, be at shortstop and followed in the lineup by Victor Carartini who'll be playing first base. Mauricio Dubón gets the call in left field and Jake Meyers rounds out the Astros' lineup and will be in center.

Astros release Wild Card series roster before matchup vs Tigers

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Chas McCormick made the Astros postseason roster as well, as did pitchers Caleb Ferguson, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Arrighetti. Shortly after, the Astros revealed the rest of the names.

Manager Joe Espada will be looking for his first playoff win as a manger, and the Astros are in search of a return to the ALCS for an eighth straight season. It all begins today at 1:32 p.m. CT from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

