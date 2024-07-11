Astros lose potential trade deadline target after latest injury to Cubs' star
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have surged into contention after a horrific start to the 2024 season, and GM Dana Brown is making it clear to almost anyone who'll listen that they'll be buyers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
While a veteran starting pitcher is definitely on Brown's wishlist this month, especially with the inordinate number of injuries suffered by the Astros rotation this season, a first baseman would be a nice addition as well.
Recently Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed a number of potential trade targets for the Astros with a little over two weeks left until the deadline. Among those listed was Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger. That would have been a tremendous upgrade had Bellinger not just landed on the injured list with a fractured finger.
The Astros can no longer count on dealing for Cubs 1B Cody Bellinger at the trade deadline
The Cubs' 2024 season has not gone as planned. After stealing Craig Counsell away from their NL Central rival and being the darling of most MLB analysts before the season began, Chicago was picked by many pundits to win the division. But things definitely have not gone the Cubs' way this season, and Bellinger's injury is just the latest bit of bad news for the North Siders.
The Cubs are battling with the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the NL Central Division, but are very much in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. However, with Bellinger now sidelined for what's likely to be at least several weeks, Chicago may become sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Bellinger was hitting .269/.331/.410 with a 107 OPS+. But after watching Bellinger's OPS jump from .780 to .941 over the the final three months of the season, you can see why the Astros were keeping an eye on the Cubs slugger as the trade deadline was getting closer.
Bellinger is under contract through 2026 after signing a three-year, $80 million deal this past winter. The deal, however, allows Bellinger to opt out after both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, so the Astros may be able to add him to the roster this coming offseason if he re-enters free agency.
The Astros may have been able to swing a deal for the former NL MVP, but with Bellinger now on the IL, Houston will have to focus their attention elsewhere. Players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso could be on Brown's radar.