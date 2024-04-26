Astros News: Roster move for Mexico Series, Framber Valdez return, JP France
The Astros are getting reinforcements for the weekend series.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are headed south of border for a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies. The 2024 MLB World Tour will head to Mexico City on Saturday with the Astros playing their first International series since 2019.
Earlier this year, MLB played a spring training series in the Dominican Republic and even opened the 2024 season abroad with the Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Following the two-game clash between the Astros and Rockies, MLB will have one international game left on the docket when the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies head across the pond to play a series in London, England.
Teams are able to take an extra player along for the trip and it must be a position player. While most Astros fans would probably advocate for Houston to add Joey Loperfido to the roster, the 'Stros have another plan.
Astros News: Trey Cabbage added as 27th-man for Mexico City Series
According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggert, the Astros are adding Trey Cabbage to the travel party and the slugger will be the team's 27th man for the Mexico City Series. Cabbage was an offseason acquisition by way of a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.
Cabbage did not have a good spring with the Astros, hitting just .111/.111/.250. Cabbage was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land before the start of the 2024 season. In 20 games with the Space Cowboys so far, Cabbage is hitting .271/.440/.486 with eight extra-base hits and 21 walks.
Astros News: Framber Valdez activated from injured list
It appears that the Astros starting rotation is finally starting to get healthy. Recently, Houston welcomed back its ace, Justin Verlander, and now the Astros Opening Day starter is slated to return this weekend.
Framber Valdez, who has been on the IL the past couple of weeks after experiencing elbow inflammation, will make his return this weekend for the MLB Mexico City Series. The southpaw has been out of action since his last start on April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ronel Blanco will be Houston's starter on Saturday with Valdez taking the hill on Sunday.
The roster casualty for Valdez? JP France, who is headed back to Triple-A after getting shelled by the Chicago Cubs in the team's 7-2 loss on Tuesday. France gave the Astros a number of solid outings, but nothing spectacular. The team lost all of the games he took the mound for this year (five) and the right-hander will need to work on his control after allowing 31 hits and 12 walks in 25.1 innings of work.