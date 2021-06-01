The Houston Astros fanbase has been on pins and needles lately wondering about Kyle Tucker's injury status, trying to find out when their star outfielder would return to the everyday lineup. By now, most Astros fans know that Tucker fouled a ball off his shin during a game in early June, was placed on the injured list, and hasn't been seen since.

There've been numerous updates of late, and most of them have been positive. But Astros manager Joe Espada rarely offers a hard and fast date for any key Astros' return, let alone his currently absent All-Star. Houston's General Manager Dana Brown, however, was willing to offer one of the most promising injury updates to date.

Brown spoke recently on Sports Talk 790 saying, "I'm still optimistic about him coming back within the first 10 days of September." The Astros GM also said, "He's (Tucker's) is pretty much sprinting now." That's a promising update, right Astros fans?

Astros GM gives promising update on Kyle Tucker and injury return timeline

What Brown didn't elaborate on is whether or not Tucker will be back in an Astros' uniform or wearing the colors of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys within the first 10 days of September. Tucker is obviously going to need at least a week's worth of at-bats down in Triple-A before he's added back to the Astros active roster.

Kyle Tucker is working out in the outfield as GM Dana Brown watches. pic.twitter.com/WzGCK0VLWT — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 29, 2024

Notably, Tucker also took batting practice on Friday, alongside a minor-league pitcher the Astros imported for the occasion. According to those in the know, there's a chance he even flies to Cincinnati with the team, which would be surprising and would indicate overwhelming positive enthusiasm.

Espada said Tucker is “really close” to returning. They’re discussing whether he will travel to Cincinnati. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 1, 2024

In the meantime, the Astros will be relying on their newfound acquisition in right field. Houston signed Jason Heyward to a contract earlier this week after the veteran outfielder was dumped by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward's impact was felt almost immediately, as the 35-year-old had a bases-clearing two-run double during his Astros debut on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

And while Heyward is a nice supplemental piece, if the Astros hope to contend for the Commissioner's Trophy, they're going to need Tucker back in the lineup. Brown's comments offered hope, but Astros fans have been fed a lot of that lately. They'll need to see it to believe it.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors