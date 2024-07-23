Astros GM's comments make it sound like blockbuster trade could be on the way
With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching on July 30 at 6 p.m. ET, Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown clearly has his eyes on something big.
On Sunday, July 21, while appearing on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Brown had a lot to say regarding what he's looking for when it comes to acquiring a pitcher before the trading window is closed.
"We try to go big and see if there is a deal that makes sense for the organization," Brown said. "It doesn't hurt to ask when you go through that. You have to ask and thou shall receive sometimes. "
Can Brown pull off a playoff-swinging deal with his current crop of prospects and budgetary concerns? It might be tough, but he's inclined to make noise yet again.
Astros GM Dana Brown wants to make a splash at MLB trade deadline
While Brown was initially a bit vague, he went on to describe what he is looking to add to his staff
"We try to go big," Brown said on the show, reiterating his thesis. "If we can't get the big thing done, we'll try and go mid-level ... If we can get a mid-level guy and we get [Luis] Garcia and [Justin] Verlander back, that would be massive to this club."
Brown became the 14th General Manager of the Houston Astros in franchise history after spending four seasons (2019-22) with the Atlanta Braves as their Vice President, Scouting. He officially joined the Astros as their GM on Jan. 25, 2023.
Based on his statements, it can be implied that Brown is excited for the healthy returns of both Justin Verlander and Luis García, but is aware that he must add at least a mid-tier option as well for depth purposes if the big fish isn't available.
"This club is already playing very well. If we add those two to three names that could be really massive to a team like this," Brown said. "Then we would be able to go six-man rotation at times to give those guys somewhat of a rest ... It would be nice to get a threesome at some point, but at least if we can get two guys -- whether that's JV in the trade or García, JV and a trade -- that would be massive for this organization."
The wishlist is long and the market is waiting, Dana. Go out there and chase a special season.