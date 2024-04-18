Astros get another positive injury update amidst early-season struggles
The Astros fanbase will be happy to hear some good news for a change.
By Drew Koch
Injuries have defined the Houston Astros' early-season woes in 2024. Not just injuries, but injuries to some of the most indispensable players on the Astros roster. When you look at the number of players on the Astros injured list, it's hard to find one that doesn't play some sort of substantial role on this year's ball club.
Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Kendall Graveman, and Lance McCullers Jr. are all on the IL. The Astros received a bit of good news this week when it was announced Verlander would be back on the bump for Houston's upcoming road trip to our nation's capital this weekend.
But Verlander's return isn't the only bit of good news for the Astros this week. Another one of the team's injured starting pitchers took the next step in his rehab process. Luis Garcia, who began the 2024 season on the 60-day IL, threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
Astros' pitching staff gets positive injury update on Luis Garcia
Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery last year and is still a few months away from a return to the big leagues. But with so much negativity surrounding the Astros, and more specifically the number of injuries Houston has battled during the early going, it's nice to hear some positive news as it relates to one of the key cogs in the starting rotation.
Garcia is one of Houston's best starting pitchers. Last season, before going under the knife, Garcia was 2-2 in six starts with a 4.00 ERA and 10.33 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. The right-hander had always maintained a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio, and it was more of the same in 2023 prior to his injury.
The hope for Houston is that Verlander's return on Friday is just the first of many. Once the Astros ace is back on the hill, Houston could have Valdez back in the fold as soon as he's able to return from the 15-day IL. Astros fans are then hopeful to see Garcia and maybe even McCullers Jr. return around or after the All-Star break.