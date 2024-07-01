Astros fans will be furious with MLB insider's list of long shot trade candidates
By Drew Koch
Houston Astros GM Dana Brown continues to say that his team will not be seller this summer. But one look at the standings might make some casual observers wonder why. The Astros got off to a horrific start this season and injuries have only compounded Houston's problems, and though the gap is closing, the 'Stros don't appear to be quite the same juggernaut they once were.
An extended winning streak can change all that, though.
The Astros currently sit in second place in the AL West and are locked into the Wild Card chase, thanks to their recent good fortune. There's still plenty of time for the Astros to catch up, and Houston's recent run has only further slowed down the ticking clock on their elimination.
Some are still focused on April and May, though, and there remain those who see the potential for Houston to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline. While MLB insider Jon Heyman said it was a long shot, two prominent Astros players made his list of surprise players to be dealt before July 30.
MLB insider names Astros' stars Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker as long shots to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline
Heyman cited two Astros players — Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker — as potential long shots to be sent packing at the MLB trade deadline. Heyman was quick to point out that he doubts Tucker will be dealt and that the Astros continue to reject the idea of selling at the upcoming deadline.
But the subject merits discussions, especially when it comes to Bregman. If the Astros, who've been playing well of late, hit another snag and fall eight-plus games back in the race for the postseason, does Brown's stance change?
The Astros would appear to be unlikely to re-sign Bregman this offseason. If Houston can secure something better than the compensatory draft pick they'd receive if Bregman rejects a Qualifying Offer, Brown owes it to the organization to at least see what's available at the trade deadline.
With the inordinate number of pitching injuries this ball club has suffered in 2024, even if Houston reaches the postseason, a deep run seems unlikely. Trading Tucker is definitely a long shot, but the idea of trading Bregman may become more real as the MLB trade deadline approaches.