MLB insider cites possible Astros roster shakeup with rumored trade deadline pieces
By Drew Koch
Wait, would the Houston Astros really be sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline? Unless Houston gets back into the thick of the race for the AL West Division title then the Astros could most definitely be selling off assets before July 30. Their recent run has helped quiet that chatter a bit, but they're still below .500.
While it would certainly be uncharted territory for many Astros fans who are used to seeing their favorite team consistently find its way to the ALCS year-in and year-out, few teams struggling to maintain pace in the wild card race will be buying come deadline time.
With that fact in mind, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently published The likeliest players to be dealt by July 30 Trade Deadline and several prominent Astros players were mentioned. Who could be on the move later this summer?
MLB insider tabs possible Astros trade deadline candidates in what could feature roster shakeup
The biggest name on the list was unsurprisingly Alex Bregman. The Astros third baseman has a solid track record and will be a free agent this offseason. Though Bregman has gotten off to rotten start in 2024, it's not every day that an All-Star third baseman becomes available at the trade deadline. Houston has already seemed to abandon the idea of re-signing Bregman, so if they're out of contention, it'd be wise to get something in exchange for the longtime Astros infielder.
Another prominent Astros player mentioned as a potential trade deadline casualty is Ryan Pressly. With the Astros having signed Josh Hader this past offseason, it's illogical to bring Pressly back next season on a new deal. Furthermore, the former closer has struggled in his role as Hader's setup man and could fetch a nice return from a ball club looking for a back-end arm in the bullpen.
Other players mentioned include Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Urquidy. That trio seems unlikely to be moved, but if the Astros front office is ready to hit the reset button, no player may be safe.
One player who's likely to stay put is Justin Verlander. The former Cy Young Award winner wasn't healthy this spring to be part of the Opening Day roster, has a vesting option attached to his massive contract, is 41 years old, and has a no-trade clause in his current deal.
Astros fans can rest assure that Verlander should be in H-Town throughout the rest of the 2024 season. But if things continue to go south, it's possible everything's on the table.