The Houston Astros' hot steak has cooled dramatically over the last week. The Astros lost six of their last eight games entering Wednesday, but thankfully the Seattle Mariners haven't been any better. Seattle is 4-6 in the same 10-game stretch, which has allowed Houston to maintain their lead in the American League West.

But there's still a month-plus left in the 2024 season, and a spot in the MLB Postseason is anything but guaranteed at this point. Houston needs to get back to their winning ways, but Tuesday's shutout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies didn't offer much optimism.

Not only were the Astros' bats silenced behind a nearly flawless effort from Aaron Nola, but Justin Verlander was roughed up as well. Verlander was responsible for four of the five runs that dented the plate on Tuesday night, and the former Cy Young Award-winner's comments after the game won't offer much reassurance to Astros fans.

Astros fans' fear grows despite Justin Verlander citing expected results

Verlander's start against the Phillies marks just his second outing since returning from the IL with a neck issue. The right-hander's first start came against the Boston Red Sox last week, and Verlander allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six batters. His start against Philadelphia saw the 41-year-old allow four runs on seven hits with just three punchouts.

None of Verlander's previous four starts have seen the veteran toss more than five innings. The Astros are 1-3 in those games, and Verlander owns a 6.30 ERA, with opposing batters tattooing the righty to the tune of a .309 batting average against.

Nick Castellanos hits a 3-run shot to extend the @Phillies lead. 💥 pic.twitter.com/JsVFeiEHOQ — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2024

Verlander, however, has remained upbeat and positive. After struggling against the Phillies, Verlander lamented the pitch he threw to Nick Castellanos that resulted in a three-run homer. But Verlander also said, “I felt like the first outing was a little bit better than this one. It’s kind of to be expected a little bit. It’s kind of like spring training."

That's definitely not what Astros fans want to hear with the season winding down and Houston's playoff spot in jeopardy. The hope was that Verlander would return without any ill effects and help lead this team back to the postseason. Houston will need Verlander to get right, and quickly.

The Astros can't afford to take their foot off the gas with just over a month to go, and Houston has two more playoff contenders on their schedule in the coming weeks with the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks up next, with a visit to Cincinnati in between. This is not a time for Verlander to be spring training mode.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors