Astros are paying dearly for maddening Joey Loperfido playing time decisions now
By Eric Cole
How the Houston Astros have handled Joey Loperfido in 2024 has become exceedingly maddening. After Loperfido absolutely raked in spring training, Houston decided to not include him on their Opening Day roster. This decision itself was disappointing, but at least understandable, as the team didn't want to push Loperfido too quickly. Plus, they had a load of veterans on the big league roster that lacked minor league options. Again, a perfectly reasonable position to take.
However, the team's decision-making after that has been very suspect. After Loperfido went wild to start the minor league season, Houston called him up at the end of April after Jose Abreu got optioned, and he proceeded to slash .333/.381/.436 over his next 14 games. His reward? Getting sent back down to the minor leagues again. Loperfido again made a one-game cameo on June 10, then didn't play in the majors again until the Astros released Jose Abreu. That shuffle still required him to wait in the minors until June 21 when he was eligible to be called up again.
Since then, Loperfido has gotten scattered playing time as Houston has tried to shoehorn Chas McCormick's "bat" into the lineup as much as possible. All of the yo-yoing Loperfido up and down from the minors and lack of consistent playing time now seems to be coming back to bite the Astros at Loperfido's expense.
Blame for Joey Loperfido's struggles lies squarely with the Astros and Joe Espada
In a development that everyone should have seen coming, jerking Loperfido around when it comes to playing time hasn't worked out well at all. Unfortunately, not only have Astros fans been forced to watch McCormick flail about at the plate while recording eight total hits over his last 20 games, but Loperfido has predictably cooled off considerably. Loperfido posted a .750 OPS from when he was called up in the wake of the Abreu debacle through July 11. Not bad, but not amazing, that included a fair number of strikeouts on his end.
Since then, Loperfido has appeared in just six games and has only a single hit to his name. There is a very clear line one can draw here from where he started the season (on fire and playing consistently) to his struggles now, after those plate appearances dried up. Given how the Astros have handled him, one wonders why they even kept him in the big leagues at all after McCormick returned from the IL.
It is a shame because Loperfido is obviously an incredible talent and deserves better than what the Astros have done to him this year. However, after getting shuffled back and forth from the minors three times this season, as well as sitting on the bench far too often, Houston may have stunted his development and cost themselves runs on the scoreboard in the process.