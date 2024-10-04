Once the MLB Postseason comes to a close (which has sadly already occurred for the Astros), the focus of executives and owners throughout baseball will immediately shift to the offseason. Teams will soon have innumerable decisions to make regarding contracts, trades, coaching changes, and a slew of other determinations.

Chief among them will be centered around arbitration. For those unaware, a certain group of players will be entitled for a pay raise heading into next season. Any player on the Houston Astros roster with more than three years (but fewer than six) of Major League service time will be eligible for arbitration.

There are a number of metrics, statistics, and data points that teams, players, and agents use to find appropriate salaries for the upcoming season. If the two parties fail to agree on said number, they'll enter an arbitration hearing next spring.

Houston Astros arbitration salary projections for 2025 revealed

MLB Trade Rumors has created a model to project what they believe will be the estimated salary of any and all arbitration-eligible players. The Astros have 10 players eligible for arbitration this season, but some may not be back in 2025 if Houston decides to non-tender a few players before the deadline.

Framber Valdez, LHP ($17.8 million)

Kyle Tucker, OF ($15.8 million)

Mauricio Dubón, IF/ OF ($4.6 million)

Jeremy Peńa, SS ($4.4 million)

Jose Urquidy, RHP ($3.75 million)

Bryan Abreu, RHP ($3.7 million)

Chas McCormick, OF ($3.3 million)

Jake Meyers, OF ($2.2 million)

Luis Garcia, RHP ($1.875 million)

Penn Murfee, RHP ($800,000)

Combined, it's estimated that Astros will be on the hook for approximately $58 million in arbitration salaries heading into next season. Of the 10 players mentioned, Valdez and Tucker will be in the final year of their arbitration window and are eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Both could be in line for a long-term contract extension this winter, or else Houston will enter next year in the same pickle they currently find themselves with third baseman Alex Bregman.

Urquidy, Murfee, and Garcia missed all of the 2024 season due to injury, but still gain a year of service time. The Astros have some intriguing decisions heading into the offseason, and figuring out which arbitration-eligible players to tender contracts to is certainly near near the top of the list.

