5 trade packages that could convince the Astros to trade Framber Valdez
The Astros are listening on Framber Valdez. Here are some trade packages that could get their attention.
By Eric Cole
Red Sox send Blaze Jordan, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Roman Anthony
Boston's pitching issues in 2023 were well-documented. Despite having one of the best offenses in the AL East last season, the Red Sox finished dead last in the division thanks to having the 20th ranked pitching staff (both starters and relievers together) by fWAR. The new head of Boston's front office, Craig Breslow, has vowed to change that going into 2024 and adding Framber Valdez makes a lot of sense towards that end.
The nice thing about the Red Sox is that they have a loaded farm system when it comes to position player prospects. For an organization like Houston who could potentially lose Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker over the next few years, that should hold a lot of appeal. However, they should still be looking to target the guys that are closer to the big leagues in any deal.
Wikelman Gonzalez is the arm of choice here. Boston doesn't have a lot pitching prospects worth poaching, but Gonzalez is a good one as he struck out 168 batters in 111.1 innings of work in the minors last season. He will have to get his walk issues from 2023 under control, but there is enough swing and miss with him to at least take the chance.
Then come the bats and the Astros would add a couple of good ones here in Blaze Jordan and Roman Anthony. Jordan has impressed over the last few seasons thanks to his plus power and consistent hit tool. One top of that, there is at least a chance he could play third base in the big leagues which would be a nice plus in the event that Bregman does indeed walk.
Roman Anthony is the big name in this deal, however. Red Sox fans may actually riot if he is included in any trade. He can hit, get on base at a high clip, and has some real pop from the left side while also having the athleticism to make things happen on the bases and in the field. If the Astros get the chance to get this sort of package (or something close) for Framber, they need to at least get beyond the initial phone call phase.