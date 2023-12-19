5 trade packages that could convince the Astros to trade Framber Valdez
The Astros are listening on Framber Valdez. Here are some trade packages that could get their attention.
By Eric Cole
Giants send Kyle Harrison, Bryce Eldridge, and Luis Matos
It kind of sad to see the Giants in such a desperate state. Despite having all the money in the world to add a big name or two the last couple of offseasons, they are always a bridesmaid and never a bride. Some of that is the state of the Giants' current roster that could use a boost to be a more attractive free agent destination and that is where acquiring Framber could make a lot of sense as pairing Framber with Logan Webb would make a very fearsome 1-2 punch in the rotation.
The Giants' farm system is actually sneakily good with several options that could work. However, we will remain steadfast that at least one piece in any Valdez trade has to be close to big league ready. The name to circle when it comes to the Giants is Kyle Harrison. Harrison had an okay big league debut in 2023 with a 4.15 ERA, but lefties with his fastball/slider combination and the ability to miss bats are incredibly rare and would be a fine replacement for Valdez in Houston's rotation.
Bryce Eldridge was only drafted this past year out of high school, so he is a ways away. However, the two-way prospect is up to the mid-90's on the mound and has a ton of raw power at the plate. That sort of upside is hard to pass up. Luis Matos was among the Giants' top prospects thanks to his ability to make consistently good contact in the minor leagues. He made it to the big leagues in 2023 with middling success, but also finds himself in a crowded Giants outfield now that they have signed Jung Hoo Lee.
This package gives the Astros a big league outfielder with real upside, a potential frontline starter with some command issues in Harrison, and a fun lottery ticket prospect who is several years away from contributing. For two years of Valdez while also getting some payroll relief, the Astros should listen if such an offer is on the table.