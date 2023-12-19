5 trade packages that could convince the Astros to trade Framber Valdez
The Astros are listening on Framber Valdez. Here are some trade packages that could get their attention.
By Eric Cole
Dodgers send Michael Busch, Gavin Stone, and Joendry Vargas
The Dodgers' rotation is a hot mess. Shohei Ohtani was a huge addition without question, but he isn't pitching next season and no one knows what exactly he is going to look like on the mound when he returns from his second Tommy John surgery. LA did also trade for Tyler Glasnow and promptly extended him, but Glasnow has basically zero track record of staying healthy as good as he can be. Clayton Kershaw is a free agent and his future is in doubt after having shoulder surgery.
As a result, LA still really could use another rotation arm to bolster the ranks until hopefully Walker Buehler returns and provides some stability. While the Dodgers have seemingly pulled back in trade talks for other starters like Cease since landing Glasnow, they could be an ideal trade partner for Houston to work with if they decide that trading Framber is the play.
The Astros should not settle for any packages for Valdez that don't include talent that is ready for prime time. Fortunately, the Dodgers have a pair of guys that fit the bill nicely. Michael Busch is a big-time hitting prospect without a firm defensive home at the moment and Gavin Stone is a top 5 prospect in LA's farm system with a fantastic changeup who struggled in his first look in the big leagues in 2023.
As for Joendry Vargas, he would give the Astros some long-term depth in their farm system. He is a fresh-faced international signee that has a lot of power projection at the plate and who should be able to stick at shortstop. Even if he has to slide over to third as he physically matures, his bat should still play at the hot corner.