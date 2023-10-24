5 potential replacements for Dusty Baker as Astros manager
News broke last night that 2023 was Dusty Baker's final year as Astros manager. If that's true, let's look at five potential replacements for Dusty moving forward.
By Alec Brown
Craig Counsell
If Crane does take a home-run swing, Counsell is the one to take.
Counsell has managed the Brewers for the last nine seasons, going 707-625. Three times Counsell was runner-up for NL Manager of the Year. Milwaukee made the playoffs in six of Counsell's nine seasons, winning the NL Central three times and earning a Wild Card three times.
His contract is up at the end of this season and with the combination of his success in Milwaukee as well as his reputation as being a great manager of players as well as his understanding of modern baseball should put him at the top of Houston's wishlist this offseason.
Counsell the biggest manager name on the market with the Brewers still hoping to retain him and the always spending Mets linked to Counsell. While the Mets were able to land an Astros target for president in David Stearns, Houston should prohibit the Mets from landing Counsell.
The Astros haven't engaged in a bidding war under Jim Crane's ownership. One for Counsell's services could and should be the first.