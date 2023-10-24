5 potential replacements for Dusty Baker as Astros manager
News broke last night that 2023 was Dusty Baker's final year as Astros manager. If that's true, let's look at five potential replacements for Dusty moving forward.
By Alec Brown
Mark DeRosa
While Counsell would be a home run, Mark DeRosa would be a risk. It could very well be a risk worth taking.
DeRosa had no professional coaching experience until the World Baseball Classic. DeRosa called the shots for Team USA en route to a runner-up finish.
Since retiring in 2013 at the end of a 16-year big league career, DeRosa has worked as an analyst for MLB Network.
In his time there, he's had plenty of high praise for the Astros, often defending them and their reign of success while others have chastised them.
The move would come with some eyebrows being raised, but as a 10-year analyst, he knows how to engage the media, which would be a nice change of pace from everything being "discomfort," he rallied Team USA to bounce back and make a run to the finals after a disappointing start, and he'd bring 16-years experience in the bigs.
DeRosa would be a great hire.