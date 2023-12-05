5 potential blockbuster trades involving Framber Valdez
If the Astros wanted to contend for a World Series this year and extend their window of contention, flipping their mercurial ace could be just the way to do so.
By Alec Brown
#5 Framber Valdez and Jake Meyers for Chris Morel, Matt Shaw and Alexander Canario
We had a similar deal in place when highlighting possible Alex Bregman trades, sending Bregman, Urquidy and Meyers to Chicago for Morel and Shaw. In this instance, Valdez is worth more with his additional year of team control, so he and Meyers fetch Morel and Shaw, as well as the talented but flawed Alexander Canario.
Morel immediately gives the Astros a power threat in the middle of their lineup, while Shaw is a middle infielder of the future. The fast-rising shortstop could find himself in the bigs in a year or two, and could even make Jeremy Peña expendable if his troubles at the plate persist.
Canario debuted last year, playing only six games. He did hit .294 with one double, one triple, and one home run in those six games. Canario hit 37 home runs in 2022 at the AAA level. He has a lot of pop that could play well in Minute Maid.
This deal would likely be more beneficial in the long run than in 2024, but it could end up prolonging Houston's window of title contention.