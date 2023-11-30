4 blockbuster potential trades if the Astros decide to trade Alex Bregman
While it feels unfathomable for Houston to trade Alex Bregman, if the Astros were to make such a crazy trade, here are four possibilities.
By Alec Brown
#3 Alex Bregman, José Urquidy and Jake Meyers for Christopher Morel and Matt Shaw
The Cubs are believed to be big spenders this off-season. One could easily see them doling out the type of contract needed to keep Bregman in the Windy City for the foreseeable future. The Cubs got a .249 average and .738 OPS out of their third basemen in 2023, so Bregman would be quite an upgrade.
Coming back to Houston would be the power hitting Christopher Morel and fast-rising phenom prospect Matt Shaw.
Morel can play multiple positions, though he plays none particularly well. What he does bring is absolute light tower power. Morel finished with 26 home runs and an .821 OPS in 107 games for the Cubs. He finished in the 95th percentile in barrel percentage, 92nd in hard hit percentage, 91st in average exit velocity, 85th in xSLG and 71st in xwOBA.
His power stroke from the right side is a match made in heaven at Minute Maid Park.
Shaw is currently the #16 prospect in the game according to the MLB top 100. The 2023 first round pick hit .357 with a 1.018 OPS in 38 games after being drafted. Landing Shaw might take another piece, but he would give the Astros a true replacement for Bregman at third base for years to come.
If Houston decided to re-load for 2025 and beyond, they could likely still make the playoffs in 2024 with the team they have, then be primed to compete for titles in the near future by adding a piece like Shaw to a still fearsome lineup.