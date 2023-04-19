4 Astros Predictions We Already Know We Were Wrong About
We published our apology to the Astros utility man yesterday, but I wanted Dubón out of Houston. I didn’t think he could hit and I was a big believer in David Hensley. Maybe it was wishful thinking, but I assumed once the team was fully healthy and prospects continued to produce, there wouldn't be a spot for Dubón any linger and he would be designated for assignment.
Instead, Dubón has done nothing but produce this season, and actually leads the team in bWAR. Under contract through 2027, Dubón isn’t going anywhere.
Expect to see him get some reps back in center field and at short once Altuve has made his recovery.