3 Players on the Astros Opening Day Roster That Won't Finish the Season on It
Mauricio Dubon will be designated for assignment this season
Mauricio Dubon is a fantastic defender that can fill a variety of roles well defensively. Mauricio Dubon is also one of the worst hitters in the game of baseball. And based on his Statcast profile, he's actually been outperformed his quality of contact.
There is a place for a guy like that in today's games. A team looking to make a playoff push for a final wild card spot could take a shot the way the Rays did with Jose Siri last year. A team trying to spend the least amount of money possible like the Reds or A's could sign a player like this.
The reigning world champs can't employ a player like this headed into October. They have a better hitter from the utility spot in David Hensley, one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball in Jake Meyers, and plenty of prospects to call up that would be a better option pinch-hitting down the stretch.
He also could be the recipient of a DFA if the Astros land a big bat at the deadline if injuries persist or either center field option struggles.