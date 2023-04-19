4 Astros Predictions We Already Know We Were Wrong About
#2: David Hensley breaks out
David Hensley was fantastic in 2022. He hit .298 with an .898 OPS in 104 games in Sugar Land, before continuing to produce in Houston after his late season call-up. The utility player hit .345 with a 1.027 OPS and even picked up a couple of knocks in the World Series.
I expected Hensley to be a big contributor this year and play Mauricio Dubon out of a job. Instead it has been the opposite. Dubón is now batting leadoff and Hensley is struggling to find playing time and consistent at-bats after a dreadful start.
Hensley is currently hitting .175 with only a .442 OPS and 28 OPS+. The former on base machine has 16 strikeouts to only five walks. Hensley had a chance to have a big year in 2023, especially after the injury to Jose Altuve. So far, he’s done anything but.