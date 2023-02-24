Analyzing Four Potential Breakout Candidates for the Astros in 2023
2) David Hensley
David Hensley emerged from obscurity to become a contributor down the stretch for Houston in 2022. Next up in the Astros long-line of super utility players, Hensley raked last season. In 104 games with Sugar Land, Hensley hit .298 with an .898 OPS.
He doesn't have a massive amount of power, hitting only 10 home runs in that time, but his .420 on-base percentage is the stuff moneyball dreams are made of.
He more than capitalized on his September call-up, hitting .345 with a 1.027 OPS in 29 big-league at-bats. He played his way onto the playoff roster and even picked up two hits in the World Series as the Astros' DH.
Hensley can play all over the infield and can man left field. His defensive versatility stands out, but it's his ability with the bat that should have Houston fired up. Aside from Aledmys Diaz' injury-shortened 2019 campaign, it's been five season since Houston received solid contributions at the plate from their utility man. Hensley will have every opportunity to become that missing piece this season. Look for him to do just that.