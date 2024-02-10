3 teams most infuriated by Astros' Jose Altuve extension
While Astros fans are elated, that sentiment isn't likely to be shared around the league.
By Drew Koch
3. Seattle Mariners
While there's an argument to be made for the Texas Rangers, GM Chris Young and his stable in Arlington got their ring last season. After years of futility, Texas can now call themselves World Series Champions. Congratulations, but you'll always play second-fiddle to the Houston Astros.
But the Seattle Mariners have zero World Series banners hanging at T-Mobile Park. Furthermore, the M's have only five playoff appearances in the 47 years the franchise has been in existence. After scaring everyone in the AL West, and Major League Baseball in general, with their emergence in 2022, things were looking spooky in the Emerald City.
After all, the club was filled with talented young pitchers, had a superstar in the making in Julio Rodriguez, and just swung a deal for an ace after landing Luis Castillo at the 2022 trade deadline. Seattle looked like a contender the Astros were going to have to deal with for the next decade.
But as it turned out, the clock struck midnight and the Mariners turned back into a pumpkin. The Astros swept the M's out of the ALDS in 2022, and the three-way race to the AL West Division crown this past season saw Seattle fall apart down the stretch and go back to doing what they do best - miss the postseason.
The Mariners and their fanbase will have to deal with Jose Altuve and the Astros for the next several years. If Seattle wants to make it to the Promised Land, they're going to have go through Houston. While it might not take the Mariners another 20 years to return to the playoffs, it'll take a Herculean effort to win a playoff series against the Astros while Altuve is still around.