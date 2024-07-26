3 dream scenarios for Astros at this year's MLB trade deadline
By Eric Cole
The trade deadline is the time for dreaming. The Houston Astros did all of that hard work to shake off their disastrous start to the 2024 season, and now their fans want to see the good times rolling. With a couple roster spots in need of an upgrade and all of injuries to the pitching staff, the pressure is on the Astros' front office to deliver on this newfound promise.
The Astros have already been connected to some big names ahead of the deadline, and general manager Dana Brown clearly wants to make moves that move the needle for this Astros team. Their minor league system and payroll do create some limitations, but fans can probably expect the front office to leave no stone unturned.
Realistically, the best bet is that the Astros add a middling starter, maybe a reliever, and then take their big swing on one of the actually available first basemen while just hoping that Justin Verlander gets healthy and one of their young pitchers steps up. However, here is a look at some of the dream scenarios for Houston that have a small chance of actually happening.
Somehow the Astros find a team to take on Rafael Montero's contract
One of the limiting factors for the Astros at the trade deadline right now is that they are so close to the upper reaches of the luxury tax that adding more payroll this year could mean penalties greater than what Houston wants to stomach. One of the biggest reasons why is that the Astros inexplicably gave Rafael Montero one of the worst contracts given to a reliever in recent memory.
Now, if the Astros could find a team that either believes they can fix Montero and/or are willing to take on much of the $11.5 million a year Montero is owed through 2025, that would open even more doors. Just "selling" prospects for payroll relief often looks really gross, but if the Astros have a prospect they are lower on who is desired by others and such a swap could enable other big deals, that would be a massive win.
Houston swinging a deal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be incredible
The Astros have been very publicly searching for a first baseman ahead of the deadline. With the Mets playing their way into the NL Wild Card picture, the team's interest in Pete Alonso didn't go anywhere. Besides, Alonso is a pretty one-dimensional player who is a pending free agent.
However, if Houston were to somehow pry Vladimir Guerrero Jr. away from the Blue Jays, it would instantly change the Astros' season.
Guerrero Jr. is one of the most recognizable players in baseball and is among the league's best first basemen with raw power for days. He is also making $19 million this season, in line for an arbitration raise next season, and is under control through 2025, so he would be difficult for the Astros to acquire. However, there isn't a better bat for the Astros that has a (small) chance of being available.
Trading for Tarik Skubal would be a massive (but costly) win for the Astros
This is pure pie-in-the-sky, fantasy baseball stuff right here and we won't pretend otherwise. If the Tigers are smart, they will hang on to Tarik Skubal as long as is humanly possible despite their 2024 season being a struggle so far. Skubal is a Cy Young caliber starting pitcher who has multiple years of team control. Detroit keeping him is extremely likely and the wisest course of action. However, Skubal would look awfully good in an Astros uniform if the Tigers actually make him available.
In addition to being a long-term solution at Houston's position of greatest need, Skubal is just an amazing arm. His Statcast page is a sea of red (that is very good) and he has been the second-most valuable pitcher in baseball this year. Getting a young left-hander who also happens to be an ace? Yeah, that would be just fine, even if it is truly an "only in our dreams" scenario and would require Houston to give up their top prospects and probably some big league pieces as well.