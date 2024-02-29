3 Astros spring training overreactions after first week of action
By Eric Cole
The Astros' offense is bad!
Fans are used to the Astros' offense teeing off on a daily basis. Their lineup is stacked with guys that rank among the best hitters at their positions, and even if one or two guys have off nights, there's usually more than enough offense to get by.
That's why it has been pretty unfortunate that Houston has gotten torched in their last four spring training games. In those four games, the Astros' offense has combined to score four runs total, with three of them coming in their game against the Nationals.
Fortunately, there's no cause for concern just yet. Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz, and Jeremy Pena all have yet to record their first hit of spring training. While it would certainly be better if they got their springs off to a good start, no one with a functioning brain thinks that those guys won't end up being just fine at the plate once the games start counting.
At the end of the day, this is early spring training. Prospects, NRIs, and just helping hands from minor league camp that aren't really "prospects" are getting a lot of playing time right now as the regulars get back in game shape. This Astros lineup is still going to be very dangerous once the season gets started even if they don't look the part right now.