3 Astros lefty outfielder options available in free agency or via trade
Finding a left-handed hitting outfielder with speed on the open market isn't as easy as one might think.
By Drew Koch
3. Travis Jankowski
Travis Jankowski checks a lot of boxes the Astros are said to be looking for. But, historically, Jankowski has not been much of threat in the batters' box. In 43 games with the New York Mets in 2022, Jankowski hit just .164. But last season, while playing for the Astros' division rival to the north, Jankowski became a viable threat in the Texas Rangers lineup.
In 107 games with Texas, Jankowski slashed .263/.357/.332 and posted an OPS+ of 90. In his previous eight seasons combined, which include stops in San Diego, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, and Seattle, Jankowski held an OPS+ of just 75.
So which version of Jankowski are you getting? The one he's been through the majority of his career, or the one who was a shrewd addition by Chris Young and the reigning World Series Champions?
Jankowski provides little to no power, but does bring speed and defense. If Jankowski is able to maintain that on-base percentage from a year ago, then it's certainly an avenue the Astros should explore.
Jankowski is a role player, but with the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Breman, and Kyle Tucker in the lineup, the Astros wouldn't need a player who can shoulder the offensive load.
There are other free agents available who match what Houston is said to be looking for, but these three options would be relatively inexpensive. After paying nearly $100 million for Josh Hader, this type of addition will definitely have a low cost attached to it.